



Vincent Torgah will be itching to claim the Memorare for a third time when the tournament tees off at the Arsenal Golf Club, Owerri from March 20- 23.

The Ghanaian made light work of his title defence last year by grinding a combined score of eight under par enroute to victory.

He will also be aiming to consolidate his position as the leader of the Order of Merit on the African Tour by notching up his second official title in the season.

The 36-year – old player began the season on a high note by winning the Eko Challenge Cup at Lakowe Golf Estate, Lagos with a gross score of 18 under par.

The Memorare is one of the 16 tournaments on the schedule of the African Tour for 2019. It will be played as a 72-hole event and will attract 40 top flight professional players, drawn from Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Spain, Ghana and Gabon among others.

Sunday Olapade, Nigeria; Visitor Mapwanya, Zimbabwe; Franscico Perez, Spain; Mike Ubi, Nigeria and Emos Korblah, Ghana are some of the players that will contend in Owerri.