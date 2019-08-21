<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Team Nigeria’s search for first medal at the 12th African Games continues today as six Taekwondists and two boxers will be in action in Rabat.

Four female Taekwondists – Sekinat Adebayo (-49kg), Chinazum Nwosu (-53kg), Helen Okoko (-57kg) and Vivian Ndu (-62kg), will know their fate at the games today when they compete from the preliminary round to the finals.

Also, two men – Peter Itiku (-80kg) and Sunday Onofe (-87kg) will also be aiming to mount the podium at the games.

In boxing, Lukmon Lawal will take on Algeria’s Mohammed Houmri in the men’s 81kg, while Arinze Chukwudi will battle Cote d’Ivoire’s Monalis Mapapa in the 91kg.

Also, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports settled the allowances of athletes competing in Casablanca while all federations’ affiliation fees were settled for the athletes to be able to compete in all the 22 events that Nigeria registered for at the games.