Team Nigeria ended day 10 of the 12th All Africa Games with 33 medals (10 Gold, 11 Silver and 12 Bronze).

In the athletics event, Nigeria won two Gold and one Silver medals on the opening day of the athletics event.

Grace Anigbata, the African Championship champion in the Triple Jump, continued to dominate the discipline on the African soil after she added the African Games GOLD to her haul. She soared to a distance of 13.76m to clinch the win.

Dotun Ogundeji picked a Silver in the men’s discuss with a throw of 57.82m.

Egypt’s Shehab Ahmed claimed victory with 59.29m.

The flurry of medals continued in the weightlifting event with Inemo Emmanuel Appah clinching all the GOLD medals in the men’s 61kg (271kg), Snatch (120kg) & Clean-Jerk (151kg).

Also, in the Women’s 55kg Clean-Jerk Adenike Olarinoye lifted a total of 116Kg to win GOLD, while Chika Amalaha claimed the Silver with a total lift of 115kg.

In the women’s Women’s 55kg Snatch, Amalaha pipped her compatriot to GOLD with a total lift of 93kg, with Olarinoye settling for Silver, but she grabbed the GOLD in the women’s 55kg (209kg), with the former taking Silver.

In the table tennis event, the duo of Cecilia Akpan and Edem Offiong defeated Funke Oshonaike and Fatimo Bello 3-2 (7-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-2, 13-11) to claim Gold in the women’s double.

Rita Oghene settled for Silver in the Women’s -68kg Repechages in Karate after losing out to Cameroons Mando Blandine.