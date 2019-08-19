<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Segun Toriola, Team Nigeria’s captain at the 12th African Games in Morocco, on Sunday in Rabat said Nigerian athletes and officials were set to dazzle at the competition.

Toriola said he and his colleagues were in good shape and would do their best to ensure Nigeria finished top of the Games.

Newsmen report that the Games scheduled for Aug. 19 to Aug. 31 had started unofficially on Friday, with some football games and beach volleyball.

Nigeria are aiming to better their second position placing at the last edition held in 2015 at Congo Brazzaville.

“We are good to go, because we have prepared very well. We will try our best to win the games.

“All is set with us because we have prepared well, and every one of us is happy to be here,” Toriola said.

Speaking also, Habu Gumel, President of Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), said Team Nigeria’s athletes had shown a lot of courage and commitment through their preparations.

“We are confident that with such level of spirit, and coupled with the lot of training they have received, Team Nigeria will give us the required medals.

“We are aiming for the games’ top position, to be better than the last time in Congo when we finished second. We are here to win the games,” he said.

Newsmen report that Team Nigeria were at the 2019 Games tagged “Rabat 2019” with 308 athletes and 58 officials and would participate in 22 sports.