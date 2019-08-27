Nigeria’s Folashade Rafiatu Lawal has set a new African record in the -59kg women’s snatch weightlifting event at the ongoing African Games in Morocco.
Folashade lifted 90kg in her first attempt before breaking the Africa record in her second attempt with 92kg.
Nigerian weightlifters have already won seven gold medals in Morocco and more medals are still expected today.
