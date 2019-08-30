<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Team Nigeria female wrestlers on Thursday lived up to their promise by winning five gold and one silver in the Women’s Wrestling event held at the Indoor Sports Center of the Mohammed V Sports Complex in El Jadida, Morocco.

Nine-time Africa champion, Blessing Oborududu (68kg), World wrestling silver medalist, Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg); two-time Commonwealth champion, Aminat Adeniyi (62kg), African champions Mercy Genesis (50kg) and Blessing Onyebuchi (76kg) delivered the gold for the country while Bose Samuel (53kg) won the silver medal of the day.

Oborududu, who is also a Commonwealth champion, overpowered Anta Sambou of Senegal 6-0 via pitfall in the final to retain her African Games title.

World No 4, Odunayo Adekuoroye successfully won her second consecutive Africa Games gold medal by defeating Emmam Ibrahim of Egypt 10-0 in the final of the 57kg class.

Adeniyi also retained her African Games title by defeating Ngolle Berthe of Cameroon in the 62kg class.

Mercy Genesis defeated Tunisia’s Sara Hamdi 10-0 via technical superiority to land gold in the 50kg class.

She had earlier defeated Caroline Yapi of Cote d’ Ivoire 5-0 in the semifinal.

African champion Blessing Onyebuchi overcame Ivorian Amy YOUIN 10-0 to land the top prize in the 76kg class.

Bose Samuel had to settle for the only silver of the day after losing 4-2 in the final to Tiako Joseph of Cameroon.

Earlier on Wednesday, Team Nigeria’s Tochukwu Okeke (87kg) claimed bronze in the Greco Roman event.

Action will be wrapped up in wrestling on Friday in the men’s Freestyle events with the likes of Amas Daniel (65kg), Emmanuel Ogbonna (74kg), Soso Tamarau, Sinivie Boltic, Ebikewenimo Welson (57kg) and Melvin Bibo expected to rack in more medals.