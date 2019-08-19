<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), Hon. Daniel Igali, has charged the country’s wrestlers and coaches to the 12th All Africa Games in Morocco to ‘give their best efforts’ when hostilities resume in the Northern African Nation today.

Igali gave this charge at the unveiling ceremony of Nigeria’s wrestling team to the quadrennial multi-sport event which took place in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State recently.

A total of 16 athletes (6 females and 10 males) and 5 coaches, as well as 2 officials, will fly Nigeria’s flag in wrestling at the Games in three styles; Women Wrestling, Freestyle, and Greco Roman, and the Olympic champion told newsmen that, he believes their ‘best efforts’ will bring glory to the country.

“My charge to the athletes and to the coaches is what we practice on the mat – to go out and give your best effort. You can’t do better than that,” Igali said, “Nobody can do better than their best effort on the mat.

“If an athlete leaves the mat, and feels that they could have done more, they’ve cheated themselves. And that is our philosophy on the mat and that’s how we train. So, that is the same echo, that is the same reminder that I will give to the athletes and also to the coaches who will be by their side, to remind them constantly to leave everything on the mat.”