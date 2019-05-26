<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

National volleyball team coach, Japhet Nuhu, has called on the Volleyball Federation and Sports Ministry to ensure the team is well prepared for the All Africa Games in Morocco.

Making this call in a chat, Japhet noted that the team needs adequate time to prepare well for the continental games.

“Good preparation would help us a great deal because a young team just pulling it together has to work together for a while so as to know ourselves better. We need good time in camp to prepare for the Finals of the All African Games and if possible a training tour so that we play qualitative grade A matches that would equal or be stronger than what we are expecting in the African Games final.

“To be candid, the current board has encouraged alot of your programs. We have all the categories, the under 16 and under 21. History has it that two under 17 has qualified in Nigeria and Africa to play in world championships. The under 21 missed it narrowly. It means there are a lot of jobs been done to develop the young ones which would be like a feeder team to the senior. As a few persons are aging out, we would take from the pool of the under 19 and 21 to make up. It is a giant step towards the right direction. The 12th African Games will take place from 19 to 31 August 2019 in Rabat, Morocco.”