Nigeria men’s volleyball team departed the shores of the country for Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, on Thursday ahead of the 2019 All Africa Games qualifiers which holds from 17th to 25th May, 2019.

A 17-member team led by Nigeria Police Force player, Daniel Nathaniel, who doubles as the captain left, boasts of three foreign players which includes; Arinze Nwachukwu (Fernabache of Turkey), Samuel Ogwuche (Asaria of Libya) and Uchenna Ofoha (CVM of Germany).

Other home based players to watch out for are; Izu Nwachukwu (Plateau Rocks), Afun Idowu (Ondo Spikers), Sebon David (NSCDC) and Prince Anyasodike (Immigrations).

The team will be tutored by coach of Niger Brass, Japhet Nuhu; coach of Police Force, Taiwo Oladipupo and COAS Spikers coach, Elishama Elam.

The president of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod, said he believes Nigeria can qualify for the 2019 All Africa Games in Morocco.

“I believe the boys will win, the spirit is high. The boys are charged and they have been able to appreciate the situation they found themselves and are also happy. The players are willing to lay their lies for Nigeria on the court when the battle begins. There are two tickets for grab in our zone but I am interested in the first ticket not the second ticket.

“A lot of countries do not know some of these new boys in the team but they are fantastic. Nigeria volleyball players in Diaspora are willing to play for the fatherland and this is a wonderful development. Currently in the team, we have Canada based Uchenna Ofoha who will play in Abidjan.

I have been informed that a female Nigeria player who plies her trade in Greece is ready to represent Nigeria,” Nimrod said.

Full list:

Setters

1 Daniel Nathianel (Captain)

2 Patrick Davou

Liberos:

3 Ibrahim Adamu

4 Afun Idowu

Middle Blockers:

5 Izu Nwachukwu

6 Moses Gana

7 Arinze Nwachukwu

8 Uche Ofoha

Side Spikers:

9 Samuel Ogwuche

10 Sebon David

11 Ogunshina Abayomi

12 Princewell Okoi

Opposite:

13 Prince Anyasodike

14 Morris Dikiya.

Coaches:

Japhet Nuhu

Taiwo Oladipupo

Elishama Elam