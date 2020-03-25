<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Hon. Olamide George, has commended the International Olympics committee over the decision to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by another year after weighing the pros and cons of the Covid-19 pandemic at the moment.

George speaking in a chat with newsmen stated that there is no way the IOC could have turned a blind eye to the reality of the ravaging Coronavirus which has bedevilled the world hence the need to act accordingly.





He enjoins Nigerian athletes and other sports men and women to carry out the basic infection prevention procedures to stay safe in this period.

“We must commend the effort of the International Olympic Committee for the postponement of the 2020 Olympics, it is necessary at this point in time considering the outbreak of Covid-19 and of course at this point, AFN enjoins all our athletes and indeed sportsmen and women all over the world including those with medical conditions to use basic world health organisation infection prevention procedures outlined by World health organisation.”