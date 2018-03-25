Australia’s cricket captain has stepped down for the rest of the third Test against South Africa after his team cheated.

Steve Smith, along with vice captain David Warner, will no longer play a part in the Cape Town fixture as cricket authorities in Australia investigate the ball tampering scandal.

Cricket Australia confirmed the news in a statement on Sunday. Its CEO James Sutherland said: “Following discussions with Steve Smith and David Warner they have agreed to stand down as Captain and Vice-Captain respectively for the remainder of this test match.

“This test match needs to proceed, and in the interim we will continue to investigate this matter with the urgency that it demands.

“As I said earlier today, Cricket Australia and Australian cricket fans expect certain standards of conduct from cricketers representing our country, and on this occasion these standards have not been met.

“All Australians, like us, want answers and we will keep you updated on our findings, as a matter of priority.”