Olusade Adesola, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, has advised Team Nigeria contigents for the XXI Commonwealth Games to obey rules and bring back medals for the country.

Adesola gave the advice on Saturday at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, during the departure of the first batch of Nigeria athletes to Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

According to him, adherence to rules of the games, staying away from banned substances and commitment to their events will go a long way in their bid to win back medals.

“We charge you to compete clean and observe all the rules and ethics of the games.

“So far, the result from our anti-doping unit show that all our athletes are clean, with that foundation, they are good to go.

“They are not under pleasure to deliver but they have been motivated to deliver.

“President Muhammadu Buhari and Solomon Dalung, Minister of Youths and Sports, have supported the team.

“It is their desire to get to the apogee of their career, with all the incentives, they are prepared for the best,” he said.

Similarly, Femi Ayorinde, Chief Operating Officer, Nigeria Anti-doping Committee, said “we have conducted a standard anti-doping test on all our athletes and they are all clean.

“No adverse analytical finding is got from their specimen.

“They have been intimated with the list of WADA (World Anti Doping Association) prohibited substances and they promised to adhere to the rules,” he said.

Other members of the ministry and board members of sport federations at the airport assured the nation to make a difference at the event, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

Tayo Oreweme, Director, Federation and Elite Athletes Department (FEAD), FMYSD, said “our expectation is nothing but ‘go to Gold Coast and bring all the available gold medals’.

“There is no pressure on the athletes, they will do their best and their best will be good enough for the country.

“They have been in camp for 100 days, by the grace of God, Nigeria will come back gloriously from the Games,” she said.

Sunday Adeleye, Technical Director, Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), also said “track and field is on the rise now, be assured of great performance of our athletes”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that national records were dusted during the current athletic season, indicating precision in the programmes of Ibrahim Gusau–led board of AFN.

Queen Uboh-Idris, President, Para-powerlifting Federation assured Nigerians that the sports would bring back all the available gold medals in the event.

“Para-powerlifting is going for the gold medals, we are well motivated especially as we got ministry’s support to go with six athletes.

“I am very sure of picking all the medals available in the categories of the six athletes,” she said.

Feyisetan Are, National Coach, Para-powerlifting team, said “we had four gold medals in the last Commonwealth and we will do more this time around”.

NAN reports that first batch of Team Nigeria contingent for the games consists of 90 athletes and 43 officials.

NAN reports that the team left for Australia on board Emirate Airline enroute Dubai, adding that other federations would leave on Monday and April 2.

NAN also reports that Nigeria would participate in 10 sports at the games scheduled for April 4 to April 15.