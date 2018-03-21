The Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF) on Tuesday in Abuja approved its Technical Plan prepared for the 2019 African Games and the 2020 Olympic Games Qualification Tournament.

A communique of the federation’s quarterly board meeting, signed by its Secretary-General, Kabir Yusuf, showed that the technical plan was presented by the federation’s Technical Director, Chika Chukwumerije.

It also indicated that the board meeting updated and approved NTF’s events calendar for 2018.

The communiqué further revealed that a draft of the NTF Constitution was currently with the legal departments of both the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) and Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports.

It revealed that the draft would be sent to NTF board members and state taekwondo associations thereafter.

The NTF board, in the communiqué, also assured of better days for the sport.

“The federation will make efforts and take action to further explore sources of externally-generated revenue and improve sources of internally-generated revenue.

“We promise to continue to do everything within our mandate to develop and grow the sport in Nigeria, and request that all hands must come on and remain on deck to push the Olympic sport to greater heights.’’