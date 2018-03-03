Omar Assar of Egypt is the new champion of African table tennis, dethroning Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri, in a thrilling seven games at the ITTFAfrica Cup in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Nigerian had rallied from 1-3 down to force the seventh game, which Assar won 11-8.

Quadri had defeated another Egyptian, Ahmed Saleh, in the semi-final for the final battle royale with Assar.

Assar in his own semi-final defeated Saheed Idowu, a Nigerian who plays for Congo Brazzaville.