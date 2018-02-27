North Korea plans to send athletes to compete in next month’s Paralympic Games in South Korea, following its high profile participation in the Winter Olympic Games which ended on Sunday.

The Winter Games was held in PyeongChang in South Korea from Feb. 9 to Feb. 25 with North Korea participating for the first time.

Now, officials from North and South Korea met on Tuesday at a village along the heavily-fortified border to discuss logistics for the Paralympics, which begin on March 8.

South Korean leaders see Pyongyang’s participation in the Games as key to lowering tensions on the peninsula and possibly leading to diplomatic negotiations over the North’s nuclear programme.

The 2018 Winter Paralympics, officially known as the XII Paralympic Winter Games, and commonly known as the 2018 PyeongChang Paralympics, is an international winter multi-sport event for athletes with disabilities.