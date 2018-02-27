The Nigeria Scrabble Federation (NSF) has suspended two players, Olatunde Oluwole and Wale Fashina, from all forms of organised scrabble activities at club, state or national level.

Akintunde Akinsemola, the Chairman of the federation’s Media and Publicity Committee, in a statement on Tuesday in Akure disclosed that the suspension was with immediate effect.

He said Oluwole and Fashina were found to have colluded to alter their game scores, with the intention of putting themselves in prime positions to win prize monies.

Akinsemola said the act was capable of bringing the game of scrabble into disrepute in and outside the country.

“Following a review of the incidents which occurred during the 2018 Kano Opens, Nigeria Scrabble Federation (NSF) has decided to suspend Oluwole and Fashina from all forms of organised scrabble activities.

“The players are suspended for three months, and are equally barred from participating in three major NSF rated events.

“This is because their offence was an act capable of bringing the game of scrabble into disrepute,’’ he said.

Akinsemola assured that the NSF would continue to encourage fair play at competitions such that any violation of the required values would be sanctioned to serve as a deterrent to others.