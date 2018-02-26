Bambo Akani, the founder of Making of Champions, an athletics’ club and consulting firm, on Monday expressed delight as one of its junior athlete, Joy Udo-Gabriel, was listed for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Akani told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that the athlete’s selection showed in many ways that the reason behind the club establishment was gradually being fulfilled.

NAN reports that MoC was established in 2012 after the dismal performance of Team Nigeria at the London Olympics.

The Commonwealth Games is scheduled for April 4 to April 15 in Queensland, Australia.

Akani said: “From the fastest schoolgirl in Lagos in 2015 to the Senior National Team in 2018.

“MoC’s Joy Udo-Gabriel will still be only 18-year-old and a first year student at the University of Lagos when she represented Nigeria at the Commonwealth Games in Australia in April.

“It’s moments like this that humble me about the work we have been called to do at Making of Champions. She is our first athlete to make Nigeria’s Senior Team.

“So, in many ways it seems like our work at MoC for Nigeria is only just getting started.

“Congratulations to Joy, she should enjoy this and keep making her family, MoC, her Scholarship Sponsor ARCO Group, MoC Club Sponsor Eroton and Nigeria proud.’’

Akani also urged the 37 athletes selected for the Games to do their best, especially as the team list constituted majorly of home-based athletes.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to wish all 37 athletes selected to represent Nigeria the very best at the Commonwealth Games.

“They should go out there, do their best, and no doubt Nigeria will come back with a couple of medals.’’

He also commended the selection, saying he was pleased that the home-based were given opportunity.

Akani said: “I am pleased to see a lot of home-based athletes in the Senior National team for a change.

“And I believe all the athletes and the new AFN will use the Commonwealth Games as a stepping stone to prepare Nigeria for a good outing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.’’