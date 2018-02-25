The Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Kweku Tandoh, has promised that the state would continue to provide more international standard sports infrastructure across the state.

Tandoh gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos while commenting on the spate of sports infrastructure development.

He also said that the Onikan Stadium currently undergoing refurbishment would be turned to a world class sports facility on completion.

“All the facilities in Lagos State will all go through upgrade to conform to the international standards with no exception. We want to create a legacy of providing the best.

“We want to have something that we can build on, something classy that everybody will enjoy and not just a facility and this is the reason we are presently upgrading all our facilities.

“The whole idea is to have all our facilities up to international standards with no exception and also make sure that these sports facilities are evenly distributed across the state.

“When all these are put in place our sports-loving people will use the facilities and be proud of them, we want places where world super stars are modelled,’’ he said.

Tandoh said that the ongoing work at the Onikan Stadium would be completed as scheduled,

“The point is that Lagos State Government wants to create enabling environment for all sports to thrive and not football only. We will have world class tennis courts, swimming pools and others.

“By the time Onikan Stadium is ready, it is coming out as a world class sports facility that everybody will be envious of; it will be completed as scheduled.

“All the nooks and crannies of the state will not be left out of this gesture so that people will not only take sports as a business but as recreational activity for wellness.

“People can go to the stadium close to them to play tennis, swim and engage in other sports which is beyond competition but to gain good health,’’ he said.