The publisher of Brooks Sporting Pools and Lotto, Alex Brooker, has described sports betting in the country as something that has come to stay.

Speaking at the presentation of his new sports, pools and lotto journal, Brooker said betting has taken more youths away from evil vices as they are making money from their passion which is sports.

“Money is something good and desirable,” he said. “As the saying goes, nothing good comes easy, it is only by special arrangement that draws are sparingly given out on a platter of gold.

“Pools and Lotto betting has no doubt grown into a formidable business sector attracting billions of investment from high net worth individual. The sector has also provided employment for thousands of youths and also those who act as agents.

“Apart from these set of people, the government also enjoyed from betting and it was due to that and after a pain staking study of the industry that we observed that despite its size and importance, not much attention is given to it by the media. It is to fill in this gap that Brooks Sporting Pool and Lotto was born.”

Speaking further, he said the journal will adequately serve as a forecasting paper while also serving the need of the staking public through authentic pools and lotto forecast and other columns.

According to him, they are in touch with over 20 of UK-based compilers, whose weekly contributions to this journal which will make them (readers) weekly winners provided they follow their forecast.

To the pools promoters and their numerous agents, Brooker said they owe them the duty of closely monitoring their activities and reporting same objectively to the reading public.