Russian curling medallist Alexander Krushelnitsky has been charged with a doping offence at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said it had “initiated a procedure” against the 25-year-old, who won bronze in the mixed doubles with his wife Anastasia Bryzgalova.

He is suspected of testing positive for meldonium, which is designed to boost metabolism and endurance. It is the same drug that saw Maria Sharapova suspended from tennis in 2016.

No hearing date has been set, but if it is confirmed that he took the drug it could affect Russian athletes’ chances of being allowed to march under their own flag at the closing ceremony.

Krushelnitsky was not with his team on Monday.

It is the second doping case of the Games in South Korea, after a Japanese short-track speed skater tested positive for a banned diuretic substance.