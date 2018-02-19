France, Egypt and 13 others are among the top squash playing nations that will feature in this year’s Lagos International Squash Classics, as they beat registration deadline for the championship holding at the Molade-Okoya Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun between March 19 and 24.

Egypt leads the number of players registered for the $20,000 prize tournament, that returns to the Professional Squash Association (PSA) listing, following the impressive staging of the last two editions by the state.

Other countries listed for the six-day championship, include England, Germany, Switzerland, Portugal, Ireland, Iraq, South Africa, Belgium, United States, Pakistan, India and Czech Republic.

The tournament, a world ranking competition, will give the players the opportunity to accumulate points for their global rating.

With five Nigerians male players expected to feature in the tournament, four players led by national number one, Sodiq Taiwo, will try to book passage to the main draw through the two-day qualifying round on March 19 and 20 as Ajagbe will begin his campaign from the main draw.

Like Ajagbe, Yemisi Olatunji will also begin play from the main draw among the six female players listed in the main draw.

Others Nigerian players will be aiming for the places in the main draw through the qualifying round.