Irked by the sorry state of the nation’s industrial sector, the Forum of Directors of Sports in Nigeria has urged the Federal Government to deploy the monies recovered from looters in reviving the moribund textile industry to create jobs for teeming youths.

The members of the directors’ forum paid a familiarization visit to some of the ailing textiles factories in Kaduna, saying that there was need for Federal Government intervention through bailout facilities that would revive the industry.

According to the Chairman of the Forum and Kwara State Director of Sports, Mr. Tunde Kasim, creating jobs for the teeming youth will reduce security challenges by curbing restiveness and other vices, adding that reviving the various textile companies across the country by providing them with bailouts and other incentives will have huge direct impact on the economy of the country and Nigerians.

Speaking at the weekend at the Labour House office of the Nigeria Textile Workers in Kaduna after visiting the first textile company in the country, Kaduna Textiles Limited, Kassim, who lamented the sorry state of the company, urged the Federal and state governments to patronize made in Nigeria goods.

He stated that buying made in Nigeria goods would help improve the Nigerian economy, as the wealth will circulate within and around the country.

“The loots recovered by the Federal Government should be put in to reviving textile factories in the country. Bailout funds should be used to sustain the textile companies. The revival of the textile companies will lead to job opportunities for many youths in the country and reduce the high number unemployment in the country.

“We visited the Kaduna Textiles expecting to meet some workers at work but we were disappointed to meet the company in a sorry state. The factory was not very palatable. We have thousands of youths across the country unemployed, if the industry that can employ close to 500,000 workers goes moribund, what is the hope of our youths? The factories should be revived to create jobs for our youths.