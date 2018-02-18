Nigeria’s Bobsled team began their quest for a place on podium at the ongoing 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday evening, finishing 19th in the official training Heats 1 and 2.

Seun Adigun and Akuoma Omeoga competed in the race and finished with a time of 54.18 seconds in Heat 1.

The Nigerian pair finished 3:07 seconds later than first-placed Canadian duo of Kallie Humphries and Phylicia George who completed Heat 1 with a time of 51:11 seconds.

Jamie Poser and Aja Evans came second with a time of 51: 32 seconds while Mariana Jamaka and Lisa Buckwitz finished third with a time of 51:33.

In Heat 2, the Nigerian duo of Adigun and Omeoga finished with a time of 53:49 seconds, 2:23 seconds off first placed duo of Kallie Humphries and Phylicia George from Canada who completed Heat 2 with a time of 51:26 seconds.

Jamie Poser and Aja Evans from USA came second in Heat 2 with a time of 51:27 while Mariana Jamaka and Lisa Buckwitz finished third with a time of 51:43.

They are expected to take part in Heat 3 and 4 on Sunday, 18th February, 2018.