Nigeria’s Simidele Adeagbo improved on her personal best time in heat 3 and 4 of the Skeleton event at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang South Korea on Saturday night.

Despite finishing 20th in both heats, the 36-year-old finished with a time 53.74, 0:45 second faster than her timing in her first two heats on Friday where she recorded 54:19 in her race.

Overall, Adeagbo, the first African ever to contest in the Skeleton, recorded a time of 3:36:78 in her debut appearance at the Skeleton event at the Winter Olympics.

Great Britain’s Lizzy Yarnold retained her title which she won at Sochi 2014 with a time of 3:27.38 secs.

Germany’s Jacqueline Loelling won silver recording a time of 3:27.73, while Laura Deas, finished third with 3:27.90 seconds.