In two new heats held at the Pyeongchang Games on Sunday, Nigeria’s bobsled team of Seun Adigun and Akuoma Omeoga are still to rev up their game, clocking the worst times at the two sessions and ending up as the 20th out of 20 teams.

Adigun was the pilot at the two sessions of Training Heats 3 and 4.

In Heat three, starting as the ninth team, the Nigerian girls clocked 52.96. In Heat Four, they were slower, with 53.6 seconds.

The Jamaican team of Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell in contrast are doing much better. They made a time of 51.78 in the third heat, the 16th best time and 51.71 in the 4th heat, the 11th best time.

There are still no sure leaders in the training heats, after four sessions. Team USA of Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs, won in the third heat with a time of 50.90 secs. Germany’s Stephanie Schneider and Annika Drazek returned the second best time of 50.93.

In the fourth heat, the two teams reversed their positions. Schneider and Drazek ended slower but with the session’s best 51.25, while team USA led by Elana Meyers Taylor made the finish line in 51.33 secs.

Two more training heats will be held on Monday. Hopefully the Nigerian representatives can show some improvement before the real heats begin on 20 February.