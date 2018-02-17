Agence France-Presse

Nigerian’s first female skeleton athlete, Simidele Adeagbo, on Saturday finished the sport’s women’s heat event at the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea in last place.

A total of 20 athletes competed in the third and final heats of the event on Saturday, but the debuting Adeagbo finished in the last position with a time of 3:36.78 seconds.

The 36-year-old was on the same spot after the first and second heats on Friday with 1:48: 77 secs which obviously could not get her to the medals zone.

Meanwhile, Great Britain’s Lizzy Yarnold clinched the gold medal in 3:27.38 secs, retaining the title she won at Sochi 2014.

Germany’s Jacqueline Loelling received the silver medal, coming behind Yarnold on 3:27.73, while Laura Deas, also of Great Britain, was third after she reached the final heat on 3:27.90.

Skeleton is a sport where individual riders head first on a small sled down an icy run, and the rider with the lowest total time over four runs wins.

The event which began on Feb.9 ends on Feb. 25.

