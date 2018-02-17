Nigeria’s first female skeleton athlete, Simidele Adeagbo, finished in the 20th position after Heats 1 and 2 of her event at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Friday.

Adeagbo was one of 20 athletes in the event, but she is resting bottom of the table after finishing with a total time of 1:48.77 secs in both heats.

The Nigerian, wearing bib number 20, could only manage 54:19 and 54:58 in both heat 1 and 2 respectively.

Meanwhile, Germany’s Jacqueline Loelling clinched top place with a timing of 01:43.86, while Austria’s Janine Flock and Great Britain’s Lizzy Yarnold rest comfortable at second and third positions.

Adeagbo would continue her campaign to possibly reach the medals table when the heats continue in the third and fourth rounds on Saturday.

Skeleton is a sport where individual riders head first on a small sled down an icy run, the lowest total time over four runs wins.

The Games which began on Feb.9 will end on Feb. 25.