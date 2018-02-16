New leadership emerged in the national para-sports federations on Thursday after seemingly free and fair elections conducted by the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that elections were conducted into seven para-sports federation at the National Stadium.

At the end of the exercise, Misbahu Didi, who contested unopposed emerged as the President of Para-Soccer Federation, while Samuel Onitiju emerged as the federation’s Vice-President.

Other results of the elections show that Queen Uboh who also contested unopposed emerged as President of the Para-Powerlifting Federation while Ishaku Ruel emerged as the Vice-President.

For the Sitting Volleyball Federation, Anyaele David emerged President with six votes, as against the four votes for Muse Ahmed, while Rilwan Abdullahi emerged Vice-President unopposed.

Amputee Football Federation had Suleiman Isah emerging President with eight votes, as against Asaba Pius who got three votes, while Carol Ngozi emerged Vice-President unopposed.

Para-Swimming Federation had Sylvester Ikumojoye and Famuide Tajudeen emerging as the President and Vice-President with seven and five votes respectively.

In the election for the Para-Athletics Federation posts, Geoffrey Ogu who contested unopposed emerged as the President.

Emico Eruwa who contested unopposed emerged as the President of Wheelchair Basketball Federation, while Falima David who was also unopposed emerged as the Vice-President.

At the end of the elections, Tayo Oreweme, the Director of Federations and Elite Athletes Department (FEAD) at the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, hailed all the participants.

She added that the elections were held to allow the federations to function adequately.

“Some of the federations will be part of Team Nigeria to the Commonwealth Games in Australia, hence the need for the federations to put their house in order,’’ she said.

Oreweme who adjudged the elections to be free and fair said any federation which failed to make a remarkable impact within three months would be sanctioned.

She disclosed that the inauguration of the para-sports federation boards would hold on Feb. 27 at the Abuja National Stadium.