The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has approved with immediate effect the dissolution of the 36 State Sport Associations, excluding the State Football Association, under the supervision of the Lagos State Sports Commission.

The dissolution, according to the Executive Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr. Kweku Tandoh, becomes necessary to enable the State Government rejig and reposition the activities of all the Sports Associations in line with the vision of the state becoming the Sports hub of Africa.

The Sporting Associations which boards were dissolved are: Athletics, Badminton, Baseball and , Boxing, Cricket, Cycling, Chess, Darts, Fives, Football, Gymnastics, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Karate, Kick-boxing, Kung fu, Tennis, Rugby, Rowing and Yachting, Scrabble, Shooting.

Others are: Squash, Swimming, Table tennis, Taekwondo, Tug of war, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Volley-ball, Golf, Deaf sports, Para Sports, Traditional sports, Triathlon and Sports Medicine.

Tandoh, on behalf of the Lagos State Government, commended and thanked the Chairmen and members of the dissolved boards for their dedication and the voluntary services rendered towards the development of sports at the grassroots in Lagos State.

It will be recalled that the present boards of the 36 State Sports Associations were reconstituted in 2012 and their tenure had expired since Year 2016.