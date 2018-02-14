Nasiru Bello, National Coach of Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) has expressed the optimism that the men’s team would win laurels in the forthcoming Commonwealth Games.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria will feature in table tennis event in the games tagged 2018 Gold Coast holding in Australia from April 4 to April 24.

“I foresee our men’s team doing better in this year’s Commonwealth Games because both the home-based and foreign-based are preparing well and are in top shape to improve the medal hauls.

“I am in constant touch with the players; they are eager to distinguish themselves in the various events that they will feature in,’’ Bello told NAN on Wednesday in Lagos.

The coach said that foreign-based Segun Toriola and Aruna Quadri would use the 2018 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Africa Top 16 Cup to fortify their readiness for the Commonwealth Games.

He noted that the Africa Top 16 Cup would hold in March in Nairobi.

“The forthcoming championships will really help our two key players; some of the players they will be competing with in Kenya will also be in Australia for the Commonwealth.

“Our players are experienced and have all it takes to make the difference both in the Top 16 in Kenya and Commonwealth Games because they are ambitious,’’ he said.

He said that foreign-based players were expected to join the home-based to tidy up preparations for the Commonwealth Games in which they would feature in singles, team and doubles events.

Bello noted that Toriola won gold in the men’s single event at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Manchester, England.

He also noted that Nigeria won a bronze medal in the men’s team event at the 2014 Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow, Scotland.

NAN reports that the Commonwealth Games known as 2018 Gold Coast which holds in Queensland, Australia, will feature 275 events in 18 sports with 70 countries participating.