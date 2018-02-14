The women’s Olympic slalom was delayed Wednesday because of strong winds, organisers announced.

“Due to very strong wind gusts, the programme is delayed,” the International Ski Federation said.

Initially slated for a 10:15 am (0115 GMT) start, FIS said the first run of the slalom was now scheduled to start at 1145 am at the earliest.

Skiers on the technical events on the Rainbow course at the Yongpyong resort are reliant on a 3.7km-long gondola to go up the mountain.

In very windy conditions, the gondola closes down. Gusts also make the course unsafe for both skiers and the raft of officials needed to look over it.