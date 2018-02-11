Medals after the second day of competition at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Sunday (gold, silver, bronze, total):
Germany 3 0 1 4
Netherlands 2 2 1 5
Norway 1 4 3 8
United States 1 1 0 2
Austria 1 0 0 1
France 1 0 0 1
South Korea 1 0 0 1
Sweden 1 0 0 1
Canada 0 3 1 4
Czech Republic 0 1 1 2
Finland 0 0 1 1
Italy 0 0 1 1
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
Olympic Athletes from Russia 0 0 1 1
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]
AD: Harmful reason why you can't get an erection and why you release too quick [click here for info]