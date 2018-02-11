The Canadian Press

Medals after the second day of competition at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Sunday (gold, silver, bronze, total):

Germany 3 0 1 4

Netherlands 2 2 1 5

Norway 1 4 3 8

United States 1 1 0 2

Austria 1 0 0 1

France 1 0 0 1

South Korea 1 0 0 1

Sweden 1 0 0 1

Canada 0 3 1 4

Czech Republic 0 1 1 2

Finland 0 0 1 1

Italy 0 0 1 1

Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1

Olympic Athletes from Russia 0 0 1 1

