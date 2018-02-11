Perrine Laffont claimed France’s first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics when she beat defending champion Justine Dufour-Lapointe to win freestyle’s women’s moguls.
Laffont, 19, scored 78.65 for a narrow win over Canada’s Dufour-Lapointe, while Yulia Galysheva was third — winning only the second ever Winter Games medal for Kazakhstan.
