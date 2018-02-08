The Nigeria Rowing, Canoe and Sailing Federation on Thursday said the body would hold four-day trials to select athletes for the upcoming qualifying series for the Youth Olympic Games (YOG).

‘Bunmi Oluode, Secretary of the federation, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the trials would hold from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17 at the BICS Boat Club in Lekki.

Oluode said that nine states would participate in the trials tagged “Open Time Trials for Canoe, Rowing and Kayak.

“Some states have already released their athletes and they have been training ahead of the YOG qualification in a bid to select the best to represent the country at the qualifications.

“The qualification for the canoe event will hold from April 12 to April 14 in Spain, while the Africa Youth Games fixed for July in Algeria will serve as qualification for the rowing events of the YOG.

“A total of nine states have registered so far and we are hopeful that more states will also register for the trials,’’ she said.

The scribe added that para- rowers are also training for the forthcoming World Para-Rowing Championships coming up in Gavirate, Italy in May.

She added that the president of the federation, retired Rear Adm. Festus Porbeni has reiterated his commitment to engage para-athletes in the federation, urging the states to develop the events.

Meanwhile, Oluode said that the federation was partnering the Navy Sailing Club for its annual FOC West Boat Race which would hold on Feb.10 at the club in Ojo Town, Lagos.

She added that that the federation would continue to work hand-in-hand with the club to take the sport to the next level.