The Ministry of Youths and Sports on Wednesday singed a Memorandum of Understanding with three companies to raise funds for Nigeria’s participation in the 2018 Commonwealth Games and World Cup.

Solomon Dalung, the Minister of Youths and Sports, while signing the MoU in Abuja, said the move was a step in the right direction to ensure podium performance at the Commonwealth Games and World Cup.

Dalung listed the companies to include Apex-Krane International Construction, which would raise funds for Super Eagles ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Others are Aikmeme Nigeria, which would raise funds for Nigeria’s contingent to the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, while Timewealth Capital would generate revenue for the development of sports at the grassroots.

Dalung, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Adesola Olusade, said 2018 was full of sporting activities, hence the need to source for fund to ensure that Nigeria’s participation was well deserved.

He said: “Signing of this MoU is not an overnight thing.

“We went through their proposals carefully with inputs from relevant agencies and our legal department.

“We cannot afford to delay the signing of the MoU since most of the activities involved in the partnership are for short time period because they are events specific.

“We are having this partnership because government is constrained with what it can do for sports.

“But we are fortunate to have good hearted individuals who believe in sports development and have done their best in supporting sports.”

Dalung, however, called on sports loving Nigerians and multinationals to support sports to ensure that Nigeria gets podium performance at these competitions.

Responding, Queen Uboh, the Managing Director of Apex-Krane International Construction, said the company was working to raise over N1.3 billion to ensure that Nigeria has a glorious outing at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Uboh said the company would work with all Nigerians and every sports stakeholder to be able to raise the targeted fund.

Uboh assured the ministry that the partnership would bring good development to sports, particularly football, in Nigeria.