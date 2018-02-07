The Africa Wrestling Championships game commenced on Wednesday in Port Harcourt with Greco-Roman cadets event at the Alfred Diete-Spiff civil centre.

16 countries including host, Nigeria have already converged on Port Harcourt.

The countries are Liberia, Egypt, Morocco, Guinea-Bissau, Tunisia, Algeria, Namibia, Kenya, Burundi, Senegal, Ghana, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Central Africa Republic and Madagascar

Others countries not taking part in the early events have yet to arrive.

The five days competition would end on Feb. 11.

The tournament is featuring cadet, junior and senior events and it is in accordance with the new rules by the United World Wrestling, which took effect Jan. 1, 2018.

The Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Army and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp were on ground to provide adequate security and orderliness in and around the competition venue.

Daniel Igali, the President, Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), told NAN that the federation has taken measures to ensure a successful competition.

“Everyone is safe both at the hotel and competition venue. We have worked so hard in preparing ahead for this competition,’’ he said.

Some of the dignitaries on ground included: Fouad Meskout, the President, United World Wrestling Africa, Prince Sualley, the President, Sierra Leone Wrestling Federation and Vincent Akesse, a member of the United World Wrestling Federation.