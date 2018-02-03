Thirteen Russian athletes and two coaches whose life bans linked to doping were lifted by a top sports court may be allowed to take part in the Pyeongchang Olympics, the IOC said Saturday.

Just six days from the opening ceremony of the February 9-25 Games, International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said the cases of the 15 would be examined by a specialist IOC panel.

On Thursday the Court for Arbitration in Sport overturned the life bans on 28 Russian athletes linked to doping, ruling them eligible for participation in the winter Olympics.

However, of the 28, 13 have retired from sport, leaving only 15 still able to take part, Adams said.

The spoksman said that the IOC’s invitation revue panel will examine each case before making a decision.

“We will take and individual view of each of these athletes before reaching a decision,” he told a press conference.