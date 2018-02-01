The Nigerian Women’s Bobsled team who made history by qualifying for the Winter Olympics have arrived in Nigeria.

Bobsled is a winter sport in which teams of two or four teammates make timed runs down narrow, twisting, banked, iced tracks in a gravity-powered sled. The timed runs are combined to calculate the final score

welcome of the team to Nigeria at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos, on Thursday Morning.

The crew, made up of Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga and Seun Adigun, landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday. They were received by Visa, first sponsors of the team, who gave them a warm welcome.

The ladies will be the first ever Nigerian team at the Winter Olympics when the compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Korea.

The 2018 Winter Olympics will take place in PyeongChang, South Korea, from 9 February to 25 February.

The history-making ladies defied the odds to qualify for the Winter Olympics mostly through personal efforts and corporate support but have now been recognised by the government.