The late former Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Deji Tinubu, will be buried on January 30.

Tinubu, the Special Adviser on Commerce, Industry and Cooperative to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, died on Thursday in the Epe area of Lagos State. Lagos State Executive members and other top government functionaries were in Epe for a retreat.

It was gathered that a service of songs will be held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Victoria Island on January 29 by 5pm.

The lying-in-state and burial ceremony will also be held at the same venue on Tuesday 30 January. The interment follows the afterwards at Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The late Deji Tinubu was the son of late Kafaru Tinubu, one of Nigeria’s foremost police officers. He is survived by an aged mother, Bintu Tinubu, and wife, Yemisi.