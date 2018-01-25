Tiger Woods has a rich history of success to call on at Torrey Pines, where the 14-time major champion hopes this weeks’ Farmers Insurance Open is the springboard to a competitive season.

Here is a look at Woods’s eight professional victories at Torrey Pines and how he’s fared here recently:

1999 Buick Invitational victory

Woods hadn’t won in nine months when he teed it up and he made the cut by just two shots. A course-record 62 gave him a one-shot lead after 54 holes and he held off a challenge by Billy Ray Brown on Sunday, eagling the final hole to win by two.

2003 Buick Invitational victory

Woods was back in action at Torrey Pines three months after knee surgery and carded back-to-back 68s on the weekend to win.

2005 Buick Invitational victory

Woods played 31 holes on Sunday after a fog disrupted the third round. His 15-under par total gave him a three-stroke victory over Tom Lehman, Luke Donald and Charles Howell.

2006 Buick Invitational victory

Woods became the first player to win the tournament four times with a playoff victory over Spain’s Jose Maria Olazabal and Nathan Green. He birdied the 72nd hole to get into the playoff.

2007 Buick Invitational victory

Woods claimed the 55th PGA Tour title of his career with a two-stroke victory.

2008 Buick Invitational victory

Woods’s fourth straight win in the tournament immediately stamped him the favorite for the US Open to be held on the Torrey Pines South course four months later.

2008 US Open victory

Woods arrived back at Torrey Pines having been sidelined since the Masters by a left knee injury. In obvious pain from a damaged knee ligament and two stress fractures, Woods defeated Rocco Mediate in a playoff to capture his 14th major title.

2013 Farmers Insurance Open victory

Woods closed with an even-par 72 for a four-shot win, despite two bogeys and a double bogey. It was the first of five titles he won that year, but he hasn’t added to his 79 US PGA Tour titles since.

2014 Farmers Insurance Open

When he returned to defend his title in 2014, Woods missed the 54-hole cut as he got off to a slow start in a season that would be hampered by back trouble.

2015 Farmers Insurance Open

Woods didn’t even play on the South Course in 2015, withdrawing after 11 holes of his opening round on the North Course when his balky back tightened up during a fog delay.

2017 Farmers Insurance Open

After missing all of 2016, Woods hoped a return to Torrey would be the start of something good. But he missed the cut and spinal fusion surgery followed.