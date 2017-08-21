Ayo Adewole, FCT Cricket Association Secretary, on Monday said that the team had began training ahead of the National Youth Games (NYG) in September.

Adewole told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja after the team had secured a ticket to represent the North Central zone at the Games.

NAN reports that Plateau state also qualified alongside FCT for the NYG following a zonal playoffs at the weekend.

The two teams would represent the zone in the male and female categories at the games billed to hold at the University of Ilorin.

“We have started training for the Games already. The kids are training now at the National Stadium because we need to prepare and work hard to compete favourably at the games.

“Soon, the team will be going into close camping where the players will train intensively,’’ he added.

NAN reports that 24 sports will featured in the third edition of the games slated to hold from Sept. 7 to Sept. 17.

Some of the sports are handball, Judo, traditional sports (Ayo and Kokuwa), Boxing, Volleyball and Badminton.