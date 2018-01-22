Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, said on Monday that Governor Nyesom Wike’s love and interest to develop sports in the state was unparalleled.

Iyaye made the assertion at a one day retreat on “Understanding The New Laws of Wrestling and Gov. Nyesom Wike’s Sports Development Programme” in Port Harcourt.

He said that Wike’s love for sports was not limited to only human capital development but had carefully touched other aspects of important infrastructure.

“In 2016, the Alfred Diete-Spiff Civic Centre built over 30 years ago, was given a major face-lift and renovated to meet international standard; and it is the venue of the African Wrestling Championship.

“Recently, the government has concluded the process of establishing a football academy in the state in partnership with Real Madrid Football Club of Spain,” he said.

According to Iyaye, Wike on assumption of office, paid all outstanding contract fees and allowances and allowances owed to sports men and women who represented the state in 2012 National Sports Festival.

“Gov. Wike graciously paid all outstanding benefits to the teams, including the 2014/2015 sign-on fees which were just paid a few days ago by this administration, and there is consistent funding of the teams.

“Only last year 2017, Rivers United participated in the most prestigious competition in Africa being the most glamorous CAF Champions League.

“Still in 2017, Gov. Wike accepted to host the National Wrestling Championship tagged Governor Wike National Wrestling Championship; and also the African Wrestling Championship in February 2018 for Cadet, Junior and Senior Categories,” Iyaye said.

He said that the all the sports events were coming at huge cost to the state but the governor`s love and interest to develop sports in the state was unmatched.

The Rivers Commissioner said the singular fact that sports as a major employer of labour and also a panacea for curbing youth restiveness and criminality in society.

“To ensure that this statement is fully achieved, only a few days ago, the government budgeted over N2.5b for sports development in the state for 2018.

Emma Okah, Rivers Commissioner for Information and Chairman Media/Publicity Sub-Committee of the African Wrestling Championship (Port Harcourt 2018), thanked the editors for the tremendous coverage of the Governor Wike National Wrestling Championship.

Okah stated that the huge coverage of the event contributed in putting Rivers in positive light.

He said that wrestling was dynamic like other sports, so news rules were designed to meet emerging reality or changing circumstances of the game.

“I believe that the interactions today will be beneficial to you all in developing wrestling in the Nigeria,” he said.

The one day retreat was organised by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the African Wrestling Championship, Port Harcourt 2018 for sports editors and reporters in Nigeria.