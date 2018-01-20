Spanish driver Carlos Sainz has won his second Dakar Rally title.

The Peugeot driver climbed on top of his car at the end of the rally to celebrate on Saturday.

Sainz finished in 49 hours, 16 minutes, 18 seconds overall, and was 43 minutes ahead of second-place Nasser Al-Attiyah of Toyota.

“I am very happy because this was a very difficult Dakar, I needed this victory,” Sainz said. His first title was in 2010 when he drove for Volkswagen in the second South American edition of the rally.

South African Giniel de Villiers won the 120-kilometer (74-mile) final stage in Cordoba, Argentina. Sainz was ninth.

Austrian Matthias Walkner of KTM was the overall winner in the motorcycle race.