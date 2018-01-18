The Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, on Wednesday inaugurated the Electoral and Appeals Committees for the Para Sports Federations in Abuja ahead of the proposed elections on February 15, 2017.

The Appeals committee comprises six members.

They are the Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola; Director FEAD, Tayo Oreweme; Director Grassroots Sports, Dr. Ademola Are; Peter Nelson; D.A. Muhammed and Hon. Godfrey Gaya.

The Electoral Committee is also made up of six members.

They are Clement Ojile as Chairman, Caleb Gidado, Nansel Nimyel, Dr. Toyin Aluko, Dr. Simon Ebohjaye and Pius Adewinle.

Dalung noted that Para Sports Federations Elections had been long overdue since August 2017, adding that sports deserves vibrant administrative leadership that will move Para sports to greater heights.

He charged the members to be upright in the discharge of the onerous assignment.

In her acceptance speech, Aluko, who spoke on behalf of the Electoral Committee members, thanked the Minister for the appointment and promised that the members will be fair to all concerned.

Elections will be conducted in Power lifting, Para-athletics, Para soccer, Amputee football, Sitting Volleyball, Wheelchair Basketball and Para Swimming.