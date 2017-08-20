Nigeria has won the bid to host the 2018 African Wrestling Championship.

The announcement was made at the United World Wrestling meeting in Paris, the venue for the upcoming World Championship.

Nigeria beat Tunisia to win the hosting rights for the tournament that is scheduled to take place on February 7 – 11 next year.

United World Wrestling – Africa boss, Fouad Meskout, had on July 25-27, paid a working visit to Nigeria to inspect facilities for the tournament in Port Harcourt and expressed satisfaction at the level of work done.

Meskout was also thrilled by the passion Nigeria displayed towards the sport.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has promised that all facilities will be in place for the hosting of the African Wrestling Championship in Port Harcourt.

During Meskout’s visit, the possibility of building an academy was also discussed.

President of Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Dan Igali, who is in Paris for the announcement and the World Championship, thanked everyone who contributed in ensuring Nigeria won the hosting rights.

”This is an immense joy for wrestling in Nigeria. For us to considered worthy to host reveals the amount of work we have been doing. Hosting this championship will aid in developing the sport and most importantly, provide sponsorship,” he said.

About 43 countries are expected to compete in the tournament and it will be the first time Nigeria will be hosting since 1976.