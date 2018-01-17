North and South Korea are to form their first joint Olympic team and march together at the opening ceremony, Seoul says.

The two countries will field a joint women’s ice hockey team for the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, next month.

They will also march under a unified peninsula flag, according to a statement from Seoul’s Unification Ministry.

North Korea will also send a 550-member delegation to the games, which includes 230 cheerleaders, 140 artists and 30 Taekwondo players for a demonstration.

This delegation will begin arriving in South Korea on 25 January.