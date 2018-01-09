- Advertisement -

There are indications that North and South Korea’s representatives would conduct a joint march during the 2018 Winter Olympic Game’s opening and closing ceremonies.

Chun Hae-sung, South Korea’s vice unification minister said Seoul suggested at a peace meeting, that both Koreas could march together during the Games, and to resume temporary reunions of families separated by war.

The meetings between officials of the two countries were arranged after North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un made an unexpected push for an improved relationship with their Southern neighbours following a year of tensions over his country’s nuclear weapons testing.

South Korea on Tuesday said North Korea will send a delegation to next month’s Winter Olympics in the South, a sign of an improvement in the relationship between the two countries.

Hae-sung said the promise to send the delegation was made during the rare talks at the border on Tuesday, the first such talks since 2015 December.

The North’s delegation to the Winter Olympics is to include officials, athletes, cheerleaders and journalists.

Some skeptical voices have said the North’s motivation for the talks and apparent compromises is to cause a rift between South Korea and the U.S.

Fox News reports that President Trump has taken a tough approach to the issue of nuclear proliferation in the Korean Peninsula.

U.S. officials expressed hope for some progress from the talks, but stressed that any change in conditions regarding talks with North Korea is premature and would only come after it stops its weapons testing for a “significant amount of time.”

It remains unclear how the North Korean officials responded to the other proposals, as talks between the two countries have a long history of ending without reaching any agreement.

Both sides are set to continue the talks later Tuesday at Panmunjom, the only place on the border where the soldiers of both the North and South are merely feet away from each other.

Last year, a North Korean soldier defected to the South. Although he successfully defected, he was shot five times.