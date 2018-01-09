- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) Technical Director, Sir Damian Ohaike, has said that 32 wrestlers have started camping last Friday ahead of the forthcoming Commonwealth Games billed to hold in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, from April 4 to April 15.

Sir Ohaike revealed that wrestlers in camp included national champions from the last Governor Nyesom Wike National Championships held in Port Harcourt last November.

He said the female wrestlers are camping in Yenagoa while their male counterparts are camping in Port Harcourt adding that the first phase of the camping, which began would end on Feb. 12, while the second phase would commence immediately after.

The Technical Director said that Nigeria would feature wrestlers in freestyle and female wrestling at the games.

“We are looking at 32 athletes, both male and female, for the Commonwealth event,” he said.

Ohaike also said that the camping was part of the preparations for the African Championships to be hosted by Nigeria in February in Port Harcourt.

The African Championship involves the Cadet, Junior and Senior categories.

“We are going to present wrestlers in all the 90 weight categories in the Greco-Roman, freestyle and female wrestling,” he added.