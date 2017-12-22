- Advertisement -

Mr Han Sungrae, the Director of Korean Cultural Centre said about 35 Nigerians have designed the mascots for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, in South Korea, next year.

Sungrae, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja said that the two mascots are ‘Soohorang’ for the Olympics and ‘Bandabi’ for the Paralympics.

He explained that the event was part of the centre’s monthly activities to showcase some aspect of Korean cultures adding that the theme of the drawing was centered on the mascots of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

He said that the designs would be displayed at the Korean Cultural Centre exhibition hall and the Library, as part of the Pyeongchang promotion activities.

“Next year, South Korea will be hosting the Winter Olympics in February and March.

According to him, this winter is very special to Korea because it will be hosting the winter Olympics, “so we decided to use this medium to promote that”.

“It is also important because Nigeria will make history by participating for the first time in the Winter Olympics with a Women bobsled team,” Sungrae stressed.

NAN reports that Nigeria’s bobsled women including team — driver Seun Adigun and brakewomen Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga, are the first from Africa to qualify for Winter Olympics.