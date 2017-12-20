- Advertisement -

Birmingham is set to be announced as the host of the 2022 Commonwealth Games after Durban was stripped of the event in March, according to reports Wednesday.

The Games were originally awarded to Durban in 2015 but the South African city had the event taken away for financial reasons.

- Advertisement -

That led to a shortened bidding contest that came down to a race for British government funding between Birmingham and Liverpool, which was won by the central English city in September.

Despite being the only city to submit a bid by the Commonwealth Games Federation’s (CGF) deadline of the end of September, Birmingham has had to wait nearly three months to have its victory confirmed.